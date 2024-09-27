September 26, 2024 at 9:49 pm

His Manager Was Angry He Was Three Minutes Late, Even Though He Had Stayed Later Without Getting Paid. So He Got The Message And Never Worked Late Again.

Some managers have a knack for cutting off their nose to spite their face.

They tend to be unkind, angry people on some sort of power trip.

See one of these managers acting against his company’s best interest.

So you are claiming I defrauded the company by booking an extra 3 minutes, No problem

My work had a monthly rotation where you are on call for one week in 4 for emergency repairs out of hours.

So I was and it was a long shift.

But instead of praise, he received this.

Then my boss called me into my office and said I’d left the yard at 3.12 am and not 3.15 am.

He told me this is an attempt to defraud the company.

He added that I could be fired.

So he gave the manager what he wanted.

So now I will clock in at exactly 7.30 am and head out at exactly 5.30 pm, no deviation whatsoever.

You can explain to your bosses why productivity is down and you are struggling to get coverage for emergencies.

We’ll then see how important your 3 minutes are when they are costing the company money.

Here is what folks are saying.

Sure, but he was so condescending.

That sums it up! Too bad. So sad.

It really is. Your contract should help you.

Probably. I wonder how these people get such big egos.

Good! I’m glad.

Who hurt you, manager?

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.

