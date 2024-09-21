His Neighbor Kept Throwing His Dog’s Waste Over the Fence Into His Yard, So He Covered The Dog With The Most Disgusting Mess Possible So Their House Would Stink For Days

I’m gonna go ahead and say it: this story from Reddit is pretty revolting…

But it’s also entertaining!

It comes to us from Reddit and we think you’ll be mightily impressed…and grossed out.

Look what went down!

Neighbors throw their dog’s waste in my yard. They got it back, processed. “I’m not one for long stories attached to revenge, but my neighbor had been throwing their labrador’s **** over the back fence into our yard.

OH MY GOD.

After a joke from my GF which sounded like a suitable evil idea, we picked it up & mixed it into a slurry with a bottle of fish sauce and warm water, and poured it gently on their dog. The dog LOVED it, and rolled around all over their lawn. Oh and the same dog has a permanently accessible doggy door in their laundry.

I wonder how that went over in the house next door…

Three hours in and out of the house covered in this **** on a warm day…. the evening after we did it they had the BEST argument about who’s responsible for cleaning up after the dog. By the sound of it the dog had tracked fish and **** through most of the house. High five to the dog, who gets extra attention from us in thanks. Good boy.”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This reader was impressed.

Another individual made a good point…

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another reader had a lot to say.

And this Reddit user offered some advice.

Well, I’m thoroughly disgusted…and delighted!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.