His Partner Promised To Cook After A Long Day, But When She Got Distracted He Ordered Takeout Food For One

After a grueling 24-hour shift and an even longer commute home, all this exhausted resident wanted was a home-cooked meal.

But when their partner got sidetracked by a video game, a simple dinner request spiraled into a clash of hangry proportions.

Read on for the story…

AITA for not getting my partner food after they didn’t cook? Hi, I’m a 27M in my first year of residency. My work life, as expected, is exhausting; it feels like I spend all my time in the hospital (72 hours per week), as I have yet to have a weekend off, which I could really use to just sit on my balcony, staring at the Pacific for hours on end. This past Saturday, I worked my very first 24-hour shift, and it nearly killed me. My back was aching, my feet were tired, and my brain felt like it needed a factory reset.

Dude, you need a nap.

On Sunday, I worked from 5:00 to 18:00, which wasn’t too bad. Whenever I have any downtime, I always make sure to check in on my partner, as they work from home, to see how their day is going and to talk about whatever. While we were on the phone, I asked them if they would make my favorite dish, which is simply Katsu with brown rice and a lot of Katsu sauce. They agreed, and I was ecstatic as I haven’t had a homemade meal in a while since I don’t have the energy to cook when I get home. I usually just grab something when I get off work, if something I like is still open.

Ah, this is bliss.

I live a little over an hour and a half outside of the city, but there was a terrible car accident on the highway, so my drive home took well over two hours. I pulled up hungry, ready to eat, but when I walked into the kitchen from the garage, there was no cooked food at all. I was pissed and called out my partner’s name and asked them to come here, but they didn’t answer. I went upstairs and found them in their office, playing games on their PC. I asked them to stop so we could talk, and I asked why they didn’t cook as they said they would.

Oh. No. No no no.

They admitted they got distracted after getting off work and forgot about it. I said that’s fine, but I would have really appreciated it if they had at least called me to let me know so that I could have stopped to get something while I was already out. I also told them that I felt they were being inconsiderate, as they know how much I have to work and how tired I am when I get home. I can admit that my tone when we were speaking was stern, but I felt it was called for. They called me an a****le for yelling at them for forgetting this “little thing.” After we were done, I was hungry, so I grabbed my keys and went to get something to eat for myself.

That’ll show ’em.

I saw that, while I was waiting, they texted me their order, but I ignored them. When I got back home and they saw I didn’t get them anything, they called me a petty a****le and went back upstairs. I didn’t say anything out loud as I wasn’t in the mood and just wanted to eat, shower, and go to bed. So, AITA?

When you’re running on fumes and promises get broken, sometimes the only solution is solo takeout and a side of cold, hard reality.

But hey, was skipping their order really that petty or just a justified power move?

Opinions are mixed on this one.

This person sats NTA.

This person says HARD YTA.

And this person thinks everyone's at fault.

Looks like he was craving a side of silent treatment.

