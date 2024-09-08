His Sister Destroyed Letters From His Parents, So He Didn’t Attend Her Birthday Party. But The Joke’s On Her Because He Has Copies.

It’s not reasonable to be angry at someone without knowing their side of the story.

Unfortunately, it happens and this can complicate relationships. Families are no exception.

See why this adopted young man is having trouble with her sister.

AITA for not going to my sister’s birthday dinner with the rest of our family? I didn’t go to my sister’s birthday dinner and my paternal grandparents are very upset with me about it. But I had a very good reason. Here it is.

It is a very personal one.

I’m adopted and my sister had burned letters I kept from my foster parents and my birth father. She said she did it because I was meant to be their son/brother and instead I chased after a dead guy. My parents came home and found us screaming at each other.

Her adopted parents understood.

They are are furious with her and fortunately the letters she burned were copies. They had put the originals somewhere safe.

Here’s what people are saying.

I don’t think carrying this much anger around is healthy.

Yeah I doubt she’ll lose sleep over it.

That’s just it. I don’t believe in putting on a facade like everything is fine.

It sounds like they don’t care.

Definitely not the right place. She had her chance if she wanted him there.

Maybe next year?

