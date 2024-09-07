How Do Servers Get Back At Worthless Parents Who Let Their Kids Run Wild? This Server Shares The Genius But Subtle Revenge That Makes Them Pay.

After working as a waiter for years, I’ve had my fair share of rude customers. People who don’t tip, who yell in your face, or who demean you to look big in front of their friends.

But what a lot of jerks don’t realize is that waiters have a lot more power over your dining experience than you would originally think.

So when this user worked as a server, she had a fool proof trick to punish parents who let their kids run around the restaurant, a trick that involved desert!

Check it out!

Server Revenge to Worthless Parents I worked briefly as a server in fine dining during a time when I was between jobs. Never had serving experience before, but my brother worked there and was well liked. Somehow he talked the manager into hiring me despite my lack of experience. Anyway, I digress.

There was one thing that really got on OP’s nerves during her shift…

So something I despised during my time serving were the little hellions that would run around or scream in the restaurant. If you think this is unacceptable in a casual restaurant, imagine how it is perceived in fine dining where our steaks ranged from $40-$100. So I came up with my own revenge on the parents of these little devils.

And her revenge involved a certain volcanic desert her restaurant offered…

We had a dessert called the chocolate volcano. It was basically a chocolate cake filled with fudge and a scoop of ice cream placed on top. As a server, I could comp these desserts using my discretion. If the bill was big enough, my manager would okay this. If it wasn’t, I could put it on my dime. So I would do exactly that. After collecting their dinner plates, I would go up to tiny Beelzebub and ask him if he wanted one on the house.

While the kids couldn’t resist such a delicious dessert, she knew the parents were less than thrilled about so much sugar after dinner….

I’d give the parents a wink and tell them it was totally free. I’d make it out like I was doing them a favor so there was no way they could complain to my manager. Now this put the parents in a bad place. The typical diner was wrapping up their meals at 7:30/8:00 at night, and this chocolate volcano was loaded with sugar. You knew it just looking at the thing. So the parents had to choose their poison.

Either the parents look like heartless monsters to their kids, or they deal with a night time sugar rush!

Either be horrible, unfair parents in their child’s eyes, thus having to deal with a conniption fit in the car because he didn’t get his free treat. Or give in but then have to deal with a kid so sugared up he wasn’t going to sleep for hours. You’re welcome, jerks, now learn to discipline that little gremlin of yours.

What an ingenious revenge! And it’s so subtle that the parents probably still thought OP was doing a favor for them, incredible!

Reddit was loving this revenge.

One user said that getting a free desert as a kid would have made them love all waiters!

This person said regardless of the sugar, the mess of a liquid chocolate was punishment enough!

Finally, another server had another desert-centric revenge on rude customers.

“Come on Mom and Dad, what kind of MONSTER doesn’t let their kids have desert!”

