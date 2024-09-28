September 28, 2024 at 3:49 am

How To Get Rid Of Fruit Flies With Just One Ingredient

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@kelsey.meyers

Fruit flies are a menace to anyone who likes to spend time whipping up dishes in their kitchen.

And we all know how those pests can be difficult to get rid of…

But fear no more!

Because a TikTokker named Kelsey shared a video and educated viewers about how to get rid of fruit flies in their homes by using one simple ingredient.

Source: TikTok

Kelsey said, “I need to make a very important announcement because I must not be the only person that didn’t realize this could happen.”

She was referring to fruit flies floating in a container of balsamic vinegar in her kitchen and she realized it was “the perfect trap for them.”

Kelsey decided to pour white vinegar into a measuring cup and it worked like a charm!

Source: TikTok

She said, “Are you kidding me? I feel so stupid right now. Did you all know this?”

Kelsey added, “Was this coming out into my food? I think I would’ve noticed that. I think I would’ve noticed bugs coming into my food. Am I the only person that didn’t know this?”

Source: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@kelsey.meyers

But why are there so many???? 🤢#vinager #vinagerbottle #fruitflies #kitchen

♬ original sound – Kelsey ✨

And this is how TikTokkers reacted.

This viewer offered some advice.

Source: TikTok

Another individual chimed in.

Screen Shot 2024 09 17 at 11.36.43 AM How To Get Rid Of Fruit Flies With Just One Ingredient

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screen Shot 2024 09 17 at 11.39.40 AM How To Get Rid Of Fruit Flies With Just One Ingredient

Get rid of those darn fruit flies forever!

