How To Get Rid Of Fruit Flies With Just One Ingredient

Fruit flies are a menace to anyone who likes to spend time whipping up dishes in their kitchen.

And we all know how those pests can be difficult to get rid of…

But fear no more!

Because a TikTokker named Kelsey shared a video and educated viewers about how to get rid of fruit flies in their homes by using one simple ingredient.

Kelsey said, “I need to make a very important announcement because I must not be the only person that didn’t realize this could happen.”

She was referring to fruit flies floating in a container of balsamic vinegar in her kitchen and she realized it was “the perfect trap for them.”

Kelsey decided to pour white vinegar into a measuring cup and it worked like a charm!

She said, “Are you kidding me? I feel so stupid right now. Did you all know this?”

Kelsey added, “Was this coming out into my food? I think I would’ve noticed that. I think I would’ve noticed bugs coming into my food. Am I the only person that didn’t know this?”

Take a look at the video.

And this is how TikTokkers reacted.

This viewer offered some advice.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Get rid of those darn fruit flies forever!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.