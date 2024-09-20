Instacart Customer Says Her Order For Two Costco Sandwiches Cost Her $54. – ‘Are you guys trying to make me do my own grocery shopping?’

I know people are busy and don’t always have time to get to a store for food, but sometimes Instacart and other companies simply aren’t worth the markup price.

A TikTokker user named Caroline posted a video and talked about the shock she got when she ordered some sandwiches from Costco.

Carolina showed viewers the package containing the sandwiches she ordered and said, “Does this look like $54 worth of sandwiches to you? Because that’s how much Instacart charged me.”

She continued, “Even though it quite clearly says $16.15 the item weighs 2.31 pounds. You can see it right there. But my shopper said that it weighed seven pounds, which makes my $16 item $54.”

Caroline then said, “But my shopper said that it weighed seven pounds, which makes my $16 item $54.”

She ended her video by saying, “I don’t know if you’re keeping track at home, but this is my second major Instacart fail in two weeks. Are you guys trying to make me do my own grocery shopping? Because it’s working.”

I don’t think she’ll be ordering from Instacart again anytime soon…

