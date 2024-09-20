September 20, 2024 at 9:49 am

KFC Customer Claimed That An Employee Haggled With Her Over The Price Of Her Meal. – ‘And then she goes, ‘I can do $11?’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@emmwee

I had no idea this was possible!

A woman named Emmy posted a video on TikTok and she had quite a tale to tell her viewers…

Emmy said, “Guys sometimes you just have to ask for things because we’re at KFC and we got mini mashed potatoes and two drinks. And she said $15 and I kinda gagged. I don’t know I was just gagged I guess I didn’t think it was gonna be $15.”

She added, “I was like, ‘$15 for two mashed potatoes and two drinks?’ And she goes, ‘No I know, I hate it.’ And then she goes, ‘I can do $11?’ Like a bargain garage sale.”

Emmy said that she told the employee the $11 deal worked for her…

And then she took a bite of her mashed potatoes!

Money well spent!

Take a look at her video.

@emmwee

♬ original sound – EMMY

And this is what TikTokkers had to say.

One viewer isn’t having it…

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this viewer chimed in.

This is weird, wild stuff!

