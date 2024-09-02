Manager Changed The Lateness Policy To Be Less Lenient, So An Employee Followed It To The Letter And Ended Up Helping Less

There’s nothing wrong with being a strict boss, but you need to know what you’re in for.

Many don’t and this one certainly didn’t either.

Fortunately for this employee, he knew exactly how to play that game.

Check out how he handled his manager’s new rules.

One minute late is late? OK. My employer’s policy was that if you arrive within five minutes of the shift, it is still considered on time. I had a manager who wanted to abruptly change corporate policy and define clearly that late = late.

He immediately knew what to do next.

After he told me this, I stopped what I was doing. Then I calmly asked him, “Then what does it mean when I’m staying 45 minutes after my shift to help when we’re short staffed?” He replied, “We don’t want to have this conversation right now” and left. So I complied. I made it a point to clock in and out exactly when my shift starts and ends. It’s glorious.

His next move was even more slick.

A couple of weeks later he tells me I need to do something two minutes before my shift ends. So I start the task, and two minutes later I said, “Sorry Manager, my shift is over!” Then I clocked out and left. My mindset is: go ahead, try to fire the best looking employee on paper for working exactly his shift and not a second longer. He didn’t want to swing ***** after that.

Here’s what people are saying.

It’s true! They’re focused on the wrong things.

It’s not that simple, though.

Wow. The metaphor wrote itself.

Good. It makes no sense.

Seems like a common problem! I doubt it will change.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.