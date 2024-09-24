Mean Lawyer Gave A Legal Assistant A Lot Of Personal Work And Then Wanted To Lower Their Pay, So They Mixed All Their Client Files Together And Walked Out

It’s heartbreaking when everything’s great at work and one fine day, a new manager/boss/associate walks in and bam!

Life is no longer fun and games.

They will quite literally snatch your livelihood and leave you wondering where things went wrong.

This mean associate was one of those evils.

Find out what happened!

AITA for rage quitting on my boss? I have been working as a Legal Assistant with a law firm for just over six years and walked off the job yesterday in a fit of a rage. For these six years, it has been a wonderful relationship — my employer is a solo practitioner and I was his first and only Legal Assistant until yesterday’s events.

This new Associate is the worst Associate!

My employer recently hired a new Associate who took it upon herself to treat me like absolute ****. As a Legal Assistant, my duties are LEGAL related, ie; editing and drafting documents, calendar management, processing client payments, filing documents at court, phone coverage, etc. However, the new Associate assigned me her PERSONAL duties: Grocery shopping, driving across town in traffic to buy her favorite chocolates, making returns to clothing stores, driving to her house to let maintenance technicians in, etc.

She was the meanest!

She yelled at me a lot. I would get panic attacks and dreaded coming in to work. I would have no problem performing these duties if I was a PERSONAL Assistant, but I am a LEGAL Assistant and my objective is to ensure everyone in my firm has their LEGAL responsibilities in order.

Things simply exacerbated!

At first I obliged, seeing as she was new and I figured my employer would have a word with her. This went on for two months and every day I grew that much more resentful. Finally, I had a private meeting with my supervisor a few weeks ago and even typed up a note detailing my frustrations and how I am being taken advantage of. He promised me he would speak with her, but her demands continued.

It never got any better.

Yesterday was the last straw; While working at my desk, I overheard her talking about me to our Receptionist. She wasn’t exactly pleasant – stating how I’m not up to par with her standards and how she spoke to my boss about me. She was telling our Receptionist how much they pay me and said she wants to lower my pay. My blood started boiling and I could feel myself about to lose my cool.

She crossed her limits this time.

I have no idea what came over me, but I walked to over to our filing cabinet, pulled out all of our folders, and dumped all of their contents to the floor. I imagine it was about 40-50 clients worth of papers. I then grabbed my things and walked out of the office before telling the Associate “Go **** yourself, you stupid *****.” She was absolutely shocked.

She didn’t know how to keep her cool.

On my way home, I was seething. Still mad when I got home, I texted my boss saying I will not be returning to work Monday and that he’ll have to find himself another Assistant. Both her and she have tried calling, texting, and e-mailing me, but I haven’t responded, except for one text where I sent her the middle finger emoji.

There was a moment of weakness.

This morning I felt a twinge of guilt, as I know it was HER that made me miserable and not him .. but then again, there was no loyalty there. Sweta, I hate you!

It would have helped if she left without creating much trouble because this might get worse.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story!

This user supports this legal assistant all the way!

That’s true! There were better ways to quit!

This person knows what frustration can do to a person!

This user shares how things were on their end!

Yups! Rage quitting can be dramatic!

When the pot gets full, it is bound to explode.

This legal assistant sure created the scene of their lifetime!

