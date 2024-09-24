Mom Talked About What Happened When Staff Couldn’t Find Her Son At His School. – ‘They should already have a security person running around looking for my child.’

It’s a parent’s worst nightmare…

A mom named Yessii posted a series of videos on TikTok and she had quite a story to tell about how her son went missing…at his own school.

Yessii said she had dropped her son off at his school that morning and watched him walk inside.

But when she went to pick him up, he was nowhere to be found.

Someone in the school office told her that her son was absent, but she knew that wasn’t accurate.

Yessii said, “That is unacceptable.”

The text overlay on her first video in the series reads, “POV: When I drop off my Kindergartener @ school 7:50 & I go to pick him up @ 1 just to get told my child was absent (in other words LOST).”

Take a look at the video.

In her second video, Yessii said that she couldn’t find her son when she went to pick him up and that an office worker called all the teachers in the building to try to find him.

She explained, “They should already have a security person running around looking for my child. I did not see that energy at all. I’m thinking, ‘What if he left the school?’ I was thinking the worst.”

Yessii ran through the school looking for her son and eventually made it to the playground, where she was reunited with him.

She said, “I see a little kid coming to me bawling his eyes out. I was like, ‘What are you doing here?’ I just grabbed my baby.”

They didn't even let parents inside the school building or even walk there children to class for the first day of school or 2nd day. Not even the kindergartners. U were only allowed in the school building unless they were going inside the office. But a-lady from the office had to open the door for u n let u in.let me know if ya want part 3?

Yessii posted a third video about the incident with a text overlay that reads, “My poor baby was so confused. He was having P.E. with a first-grade class. Mind you, he’s supposed to be up in the front for pick up @ 1 with the rest of the kindergarten class.”

My poor baby was so confused. He was having P.E. with a first-grade class. Mind you, he's supposed to be up in the front for pick up @ 1 with the rest of the kindergarten class. Here is a video for you mommies to get an idea how i felt. I FELT LIKE THE WORLD CAME DOWN TO ME !! Like I lost the MOST PRECIOUS THING IN MY LIFE AND MY MOTIVATION TO LIFE !!!😭😭 but I'm happy I found him thanks to me cuss the way they handle the situation was so bad. I had to take actions into my own hands and look for my baby, Because at this point i was in so much distress i was thinking the most horrible things. Im thinking of going live with you guys to explain everything. There so many of you i want to reply to!!! And thanks to eveyone that sent me a message and postive comments. 🥹 im reading all the postive ones to my son and says thankyou !!! 🤝💕

We’re glad the little guy is safe.

