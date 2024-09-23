Nobu Customer Ate There For The First Time And Discovered The Portions Were Incredibly Tiny

I’ve never stepped foot in a Nobu restaurant before, but I’ve heard a lot of hype surrounding the chain before and I know it’s fancy…and EXPENSIVE.

And maybe I don’t have to go now, a TikTokker named Matt went and let folks know what they’d be in for if they decided to give Nobu a shot.

Matt said, “I’m at Nobu for the first time and I got two tacos thinking they’d be regular-sized tacos. you know, normal, average-sized tacos.”

But then it was time for the big reveal!

And it wasn’t what he was expecting…

Matt showed viewers the teeny tiny tacos he was served, which caused him to laugh and sarcastically say, “okay…”

Here’s the video.

I wonder how much the water costs there…

