Overbearing Mother Demands Son’s New Boss’s Number For ‘Emergencies,’ But She Doesn’t Think She Did Anything Wrong

For some parents, letting go is hard.

Read this Reddit post where a mother asks if her request to her son is overbearing.

Fair warning, though – she doesn’t think she’s overstepping at all.

Check it out!

AITA for asking my son to give me his boss’s number? My son (18) started a new job for the first time ever in his life recently at a restaurant. The place is not too far but still is around 17-20 min drive. He started working a week ago. I asked him to provide me with his boss’s number in case of an emergency. He refused and said that it was weird and unnecessary. I did not think he quite understood what I mean by an emergency, so I brought it up with him this morning.

Maybe the son has a condition to look after? But he is technically an adult now.

He suddenly flipped out and told me that he won’t give me his boss’s number, and that I should quit asking and treating him like a 4-year-old. I have to say that I found this reaction horrific because I already explained to him why I need the number.

Does anyone else think this request makes sense?

My husband told me to leave it alone, and that I don’t need the number just because I’m being “paranoid”. To [me] it wasn’t about paranoia but to make sure that I can check on him if and when he’s out of reach.

Check on him just…whenever? Won’t he be working?

My husband said it makes me look controlling and intrusive. My son came home and refused to speak to me. Didn’t even eat with us and stayed in his room.

Oof, sounds like things are rocky at home.

Does Reddit think she’s being too controlling?

First up, a Redditor notes how the reason changed throughout the post.

Next, a reader notes that the son needs this mom to back off.

A user also mentions the abnormality of the request.

Finally, a commenter highlights the emergency contact that bosses keep.

This mom’s helicopter tactics need to be squashed.

She must change if she wants to keep a relationship with her son.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.