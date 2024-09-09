Publix Customer Shows How Extreme Couponing Allows Her To “Get Paid” To Shop And Shows You Exactly How She Did It

Extreme couponing may not be going viral or getting a lot of attention on television anymore, but it is still popular, especially on TikTok.

The person in this story was delighted to share the money she made and free products she got on her recent shopping trip.

“Couponer goes to Publix,” the text overlay begins in TikToker @heyimdee_’s video.

“And gets PAID to take $37 worth of food out of the store!”

With a big smile on her face, she gives a brief, but detailed look at how she did it and what she got in her video.

And it’s all without dialogue.

She took several shots of products in the store that say “Free” on the price label.

The shots act as a silent instruction to look for items with that text in order to make money as she has.

All of the labels say “Love to save here” and it is evident that this shopper would agree.

At the end of the video she posts screenshots of her receipt and the reward message she received online.

The headline of the online message says “Sweet!” and underneath explains that the “$6 will be added to your account within 24 hours.”

This implies that the amount is a store credit and not cash.

But this shopper she doesn’t seem to mind.

Here’s the full video.

