QuikTrip Customer Show How You Can Spot Credit Card Skimmers On Gas Pumps

by Matthew Gilligan

I don’t mean to sound paranoid, but folks really do need to be aware of their surroundings when it comes to what goes on at gas pumps.

Because, unfortunately, what you’re going to hear about isn’t an isolated incident.

A TikTokker named Hamm posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers something pretty sketchy going on at a QuikTrip gas station.

Hamm’s video shows him at a QuikTrip gas pump and he pulled off what appears to be a credit card skimmer from the pump.

Hamm can be heard saying, “Look at this ****.”

The caption to his video reads, “Skimmer at a QT.”

Take a look at the video.

And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This viewer said there’s only one way to pay…

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Keep your eyes peeled!

