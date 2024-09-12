Roommates Expect Him To Pay For Their Hulk-Sized Diet, But He Refuses To Shell Out Extra For Groceries

Moving in with new roommates is always an adventure, especially when one’s a gluten-free college student and the other two are gym bros on a bulk diet.

But is it fair to split the bill evenly when his diet barely makes a dent in the fridge?

AITA For refusing to pay the same amount of money as my 2 other roommates for groceries? Hello, i’m M18, and recently moved out of my parent’s house to a new apartment with 2 roommates, one whom I known since I was 5, and was a good friend of mine until now. To make things short, both of my roommates are gym bros, they’re in a bulk diet currently, meaning they eat A LOT. While I, am doing a diet to lose weight, eating way less often, and much smaller amounts.

Last week was our first week here in the new apartment, meaning they went shopping for groceries while I ran dome errands like getting the internet ready for example. When they came back, they came with 2 almost fu grocery bags, which they immediately put in the fridge, and they told me I owe them 40$ for my “fair share.” I said fine, and went on to see the reciept, which came off to 120$, meaning i’d pay a 3rd. I offered to pay it immediately, which they responded to with “later” (which I’m not sure why, but gave me time to realize the idiocy).

At the first mutual dinner we did, I saw how much they eat, which is fine, considering the fact that they’re bulking, I’d also like to mention that i’m celiac (gluten free) meaning I buy bread and pasta from my own money (i’m not complaining, just stating it). But they included stuff like bread, pasta and more things i can’t eat in my fair share. I offered to pay $30, which sounded fair to me, but completely outrageous to them claiming “it’s not our issue you choose not to eat, or can’t eat stuff with gluten.” It’s not about the $10, it’s the principle. AITAH?

