Rude People Cut In Front Of Them To Get On An Elevator At An IKEA, So They Made Sure Their Ride Went As Slow As Possible

Manners seem to be a thing of the past these days, huh?

You can say that again!

But there are ways that you can get a little bit of revenge when you’re wronged if you want to.

That’s what this person did and they shared their story on Reddit.

Check out what happened!

Elevator etiquette. “I was shopping with the family at Ikea (we needed bedroom textiles and everything was sold out and the shelves bare. Yay global logistics!). Big lineup of parents with baby strollers waiting for one of the two elevators when an able family decides to cut the line rather than waiting (or just taking the stairs nearby).

Classy…

I was next up with our stroller, and lazy mom said loudly enough to ensure I could hear “kids, take the next one, no matter which one it is”. My family was there so I couldn’t be overtly aggressive so I settled for passive aggressive. The family piled onto the next elevator that came and I moved right up to the call button and keeping eye contact with the people inside, waited until the door had closed 99% of the way then purposefully pressed the call button early to spring the doors wide open again.

They made their point…

If I had been more evil I would’ve done it again but I knew the other car was almost there for me and I had my revenge by slowing them down and we all knew it.”

Let’s see what folks had to say about this story.

This person offered up an idea…

Another individual chimed in.

This person shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

And another reader chimed in.

People never cease to amaze me…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.