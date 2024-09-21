Scientists Say They Can Regenerate Cartilage Lost From The Knee

There are some parts of aging that come for most people, and as far as I can tell, the knees are definitely one of the body parts that breaks down for everyone.

Which is why being able to regenerate the cartilage lost to age would be a huge game-changer.

Scientists at Northwestern University say they’ve invented a “goo” that could lead to clinical advancements in rebuilding knee joints as opposed to knee surgeries and replacements.

Our cartilage, which is what wraps around our joints and bones to absorb shock and prevent painful friction, breaks down over time.

The researchers believe their “goo” – a rubbery biomaterial – that could mimic the chemical structure of cartilage. They tested this theory in sheep, and observed new cartilage growth within six months.

Samuel Stupp, the study lead, issued a statement.

“Cartilage is a critical component in our joints. When cartilage becomes damaged or breaks down over time, it can have a great impact on people’s overall health and mobility. The problem is that, in adult humans, cartilage does not have an inherent ability to heal. Our new therapy can induce repair in a tissue that does not naturally regenerate.”

Their product is comprised of cellular elements like peptides, proteins, and polysaccharides that form a “scaffolding.”

Then it binds to a protein called transforming growth factor beta-1 (TGFb-1), which assists in cellular regrowth and wound healing.

It also helps cushion joints with a version of hyaluronic acid.

Instead of replacing the cartilage, it merely provides a way for the body to rebuild its own by offering the scaffolding structure.

“Our approach should be more resistant to wear and tear, which ideally fixes the problem of poor mobility and joint pain for the long term while also avoiding the need for joint reconstruction with large pieces of hardware.”

They tested the substance in sheep because they also don’t naturally regenerate cartilage, and their stifle joints are similar to the structure of human knees.

They found that, after the injections, the sheep’s new cartilage was “consistently higher quality compared to the control.”

The researchers are excited to try the material in human knees to see if they react in the same way.

If so, this could change the way knee injuries are treated across the board.

