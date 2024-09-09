She Bowed Out Of A Hike Because It Was Too Hot For Her Dog And Someone Made Fun Of Her For It, But She Had A Comeback Ready To Shut Him Down

Responsible dog owners avoid putting their furry friends in situations that distress them or are harmful to their health.

But not every ego can handle hearing that a dog is given the same consideration a child would receive from its parents.

Meet a responsible dog mom in this story.

AITA for calling a friend out who said I was “babying” my dog by not hiking due to heat I told my friends I could not join them for a hike because the weather forecast was too hot for my dog. Then, a much older male in the group text said “Too hot for the dog! Sounds like we are babying the dog 😊.”

But she didn’t let it slide.

I said not at all and that the heat is nothing to mess with. Half the reason I enjoy hiking is to get my dog exercise and the hike is too far away to leave my dog at home. Then he gave a non-apology, saying he was just kidding and that he’s sorry he caused me pain.

Then she put him in his place.

I said I doubted he would have made that “joke” to me if I had been a guy saying it was too hot to hike with my dog. He never responded.

Here’s what people are saying.

I think if she was a man he would have suggested that the dog was emasculating him.

Exactly. It’s not rocket science.

This one made me laugh. I swear some men want to live in a 1950s car commercial.

It troubles me that these kinds of people have animals in their care.

No idea at all. It’s very serious. How sad.

This guy would be so annoyed to see my dog’s sweater collection.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.