She Said No To Working The Weekend Of Her Sister’s Wedding, But When They Tell Her The Job Is On The Line She Agrees. Now Her Family Is Angry With Her.

She planned for her sister’s wedding months in advance, made sure her boss knew she’d be gone, and thought everything was settled. What could go wrong?

Howeever, when her boss suddenly demanded she work the weekend, things got messy fast.

Read on for the story.

AITA for for saying no to my boss after she asked me to watch her kids this weekend? So my (22F) sister is getting married this coming weekend and I will be gone Thursday-Sunday. I’ve had this known that I was going to be gone for 7 months… 7 MONTHS!! I would even remind every month or so just so I knew she knew. I nanny two amazing kids who are 6 and 8. This is the first time I have ever asked to have some time off. My boss has always been like “Oh yeah sure! Sounds like a beautiful wedding.” However I got a text 2 hours ago saying she really needed me this weekend and she couldn’t find anyone else. I was angry but I know how to act calm, since ya know it’s my job to stay happy and calm.

Oh no no no.

I texted her back a quick apology but said I really didn’t want to miss my sisters wedding as she’s my only sibling. Well boss woman went off the deep end and said that if I didn’t show up to watch her kids this weekend that I won’t have a job come Monday. I replied with this exactly. “______ I’m so sorry that you are having a hard time looking for someone to cover, I can reach out to a few nanny friends I have and see if any of them would like to pick it up…” “This is a once in a life time moment for my sister and if it means I will lose my job then sadly I will have to accept that. I love this job and your kids and I hope we can work something out. I think it would devastate _____ and _____. But you do what you need and I will accept that.”

Wow. Happy and calm is right.

She threw a few insults at me and said I’m abandoning her kids. Idk what to do, I don’t want to get a new job because I work so well with these two kiddos. My mom told me I was a jerk for so quickly accepting that I might get fired and told me that work just stinks sometimes and you have to suck it up. Mom says I should be an adult and just miss my sisters wedding… idk should I? Am I really that big of an AH for saying no?

Choosing family over work shouldn’t come with a side of job drama, but here we are.

This is just ridiculous. And Reddit thinks so, too.

Guess when your boss flips out over a wedding, maybe it’s time to RSVP to a new job.

