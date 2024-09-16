People At The Next Table Were On A Loud Video Call, So This Girl Found A Way To Annoy Them Into Silence
by Heide Lazaro
Don’t you hate it when people in a restaurant make or take calls loudly?
This girl couldn’t take the loud, annoying video call from the other table so she devised a plan to annoy them, too.
Read on and find out what happened.
Rude family at restaurant…
My family and I (13f) went to Las Vegas as part of our spring break trip.
We went to the Rainforest Café after a show we saw.
We were having conversation whilst waiting for our food.
The people at the next table started a loud, annoying video call
All of a sudden, a kid and their (grandma?) at the table next to us starts a video call.
They had it on. Full. Volume.
The most ear wrenching screeching noise came out of that speaker.
So this girl thought of a similar idea.
It was so rude and a nuisance.
My parent and I wanted to end it.
I started a 3-way call between the three of us, and it made a noise as we put the speaker together.
Let the annoyance begin.
I was giggling my *** off.
And even continued with an annoying audio from YouTube.
Eventually, we ended the call after annoying them.
I then used the annoying YouTube shorts audio “I cOuLd bE pRepPy” on repeat full volume.
A bit later, they ended the call and shot me a dirty look.
If you really need to call someone go somewhere else, not in the middle of a restaurant on full volume.
Haha! That was petty. Let’s find out what other users have to say.
This user shares their personal thoughts.
This one says a text should be enough.
This one shares their own idea of petty revenge.
Doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-roo!
Harsh, but true.
Join in the conversation!
They’re in a public place, so the call must also be public, right?
If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.