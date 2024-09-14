The World Wildlife Fund Warns The EU Has Already Run Out Of Fish For 2024

It can seem like, every day, we’re getting more bad news about how humans are negatively impacting the Earth and the creatures who share it with us.

Well…I’m sorry to say that this article is not going to make anyone feel better about that fact.

The warming temperatures in the ocean, combined with overfishing, have had a huge impact on the amount of fish available for purchase by consumers.

Environmental charity WWF states that the amount of fish consumed in the European Union (EU) in 2024 has already reached the amount allowed to be obtained from the Mediterranean.

Italy and other southern European countries rely on imports instead.

The EU sets the Total Allowable Catches (TAC) for commercial fish stocks, which is based on how much of each species can be sustainably caught.

The supply cannot keep up with the demand of European diners, though. The average EU citizen eats 53 pounds of fish every year, and that number skews higher in Mediterranean countries. – 73 pounds a year.

The Mediterranean itself, though, cannot meet those demands any longer.

Fishing regulations are the result of both warming waters and overfishing, and enforce rules as far as how much of a certain species can be caught and sold, as well as the age of the individuals caught.

In the meantime, native species are also moving on due to invasive species preying on them or out-competing them for resources.

58% of the Mediterranean fishing stock is still being overfished, despite these regulations.

Agencies like the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) advocate for people eating only what fish they can catch for themselves.

Giulia Prato, a marine programme manager at the WWF, says individuals can help by consuming seasonal, adult fish and reducing your overall consumption of fish in general.

You can also eat more unpopular species, staying away from the most popular choices like hake, shrimp, sardines, and mullet.

This is one of those things that makes clear that no matter how we might not like to hear something, it doesn’t stop it from happening.

The fish are disappearing whether we choose to look or not.

