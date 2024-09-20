This Futuristic Gel With The Color And Texture Of Hummus Stops Serious Bleeding In Mere Seconds

I’m not a first responder, and I’ve been lucky enough to never find myself in a situation where someone else’s life depended on my knowledge.

Still, I imagine that it must be heartbreakingly frustrating to not be able to stop mortal bleeding in time for someone to get help.

Now, the FDA has approved this gel they say can do exactly that.

The invention can stop severe bleeding that results from deep cuts, gunshot wounds, or all manner of accidents in here seconds, and could make a huge difference in the care first responders are able to provide.

Medical device company Cresilon developed the product, called Tramagel.

The FDA just approved Traumagel, a gel with the color and texture of hummus you can “point and shoot” in to wounds to stop moderate to severe bleeding pic.twitter.com/gD3xyAHkWK — Katherine Champagne (@keccers) August 17, 2024

Their CEO, Joe Landolina, spoke about the product with Reuters.

“This is for stab wounds, gunshot wounds, motor vehicle accidents – really anywhere where this product will stand between a patient and death.”

Current methods can take much longer to staunch bleeding, compared to the seconds that Traumagel needs to work.

It is derived from algae, comes in a syringe, and is easy to apply. No additional training is needed to use it.

Landolina says it will be available later this year.

“91 percent of battlefield mortality relates to what we call preventable hemorrhage, meaning that if there were only a better product to stop bleeding, countless lives could be saved.”

Like current methods, Traumagel is meant to give patients time to get to an emergency room or surgery table without bleeding out.

I imagine that, in matters of life and death, this is going to be a game-changer.

