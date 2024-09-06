Her Partner Thinks A 26-Minute Shower Is Excessive, But She Thinks They Should Agree To Disagree

Showering is a personal routine, and most of us would agree that we need enough time to execute it completely.

This woman took 26 minutes to finish her showering regimen, but her partner thinks this is too long.

Check out all the details and then weigh in!

AITA for taking a 26 min shower? My partner lost their mind over how long I’d been in the shower. I am a female with a long, thick hair, and I was doing what some refer to as a full body shower. Washing, conditioning hair, shaving, washing my body, washing my face, and then going out of the shower.

This woman’s partner questioned why she took so long to shower.

My parter said they were running the sink for as long as I was in the shower, and asked if I noticed how much water was wasted then. I asked how I’d be able to hear that run while I was in the shower. “Exactly,” followed by other things.

Her shower routine took almost half an hour.

I added the songs I listened to while in the shower to their own playlist, totaled 26 minutes. AITA for taking 26 minutes to “full body” shower?

Let’s find out what other people have to say about this.

This user says it the worst policing ever.

It’s a scary logic, says this one.

Another user says it’s not that long.

This one implies that the partner is acting kinda immature.

I’m curious, too.

Which decent person would time their partner’s personal care time?

I can’t think of a reason to do that.

