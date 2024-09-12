Traveller Got Stranded At An Airport In Chicago After Traveling For 15 Hours Because Of How Her Last Name Is Spelled
Imagine flying for 15 loooooong hours, still not making it your final destination, and then being told that there was a problem with your visa.
Sounds horrible, right?
Well, it happened to a woman named Mailan and she told TikTok viewers about what happened in a viral video.
Mailan’s video shows her sitting in an airport in Chicago with a bewildered look on her face. The text overlay reads, “Traveled 15 hours already just to get told our visas r denied.”
The problem?
Mailan’s sister has a hyphen in her legal name that caused a mix-up at the airport and she wasn’t allowed to board the plane.
Mailan’s family was taking a trip to Vietnam and her sister was told in Chicago that her visa was invalid.
Doh!
Let’s take a look at the video.
@mdaniels28
Korean Air can SMD this has been planned for months and i think we have to turn back around. My sister has a hyphen in her legal name and they wont allow it and decided to tell us 5 minutes before boarding halfway across the country already
But wait, there’s more!
Mailan posted a follow-up video and explained exactly what happened and how the issue was resolved.
@mdaniels28
Replying to @Alfred | Travel Content pls ignore my appearance we have rly been going through it. For everyone wirh a hyphenated name- put a space in stead of the dash and i think it should be ok good luck
And here’s what people had to say.
This person nailed it.
Another TikTokker weighed in.
And this individual shared their thoughts.
She found herself in quite a pickle!
