A Family Went Out To A Restaurant They Used To Love, But The Wait Staff Refused To Take Their Order. So They Walked Out.

Going to a favorite restaurant is always exciting, but when they fail to give you good service, it can be beyond disappointing.

TikToker @yazzydabrat says that Little Ruby’s Cafe in New York used to be her favorite restaurant, but the last few times, they failed to serve her, so she made a video about it.

The video began with her sitting in the restaurant and she says, “So, every time we come here, they never take our order first. And this table came in after us and their order is taken first.”

She turns to her mom and asks if she just wants to leave, saying, “Let’s leave, you want to leave?” The mom responds, “I could go to McDonalds.”

So, they get up and walk out of the restaurant.

As they are walking out she expresses further disappointment because a restaurant employee (off video) tried to get them to stay, but apparently did not convince them. Her mom says, “He didn’t even apologize.” To which she agreed and said, “Yeah, he didn’t even say sorry.”

There is nothing worse than going to a nice restaurant and getting terrible service.



She wraps up the video with a thumbs down saying, “No for me.”

I certainly can’t blame them for walking out. If the restaurant is too busy to take an order, they need to stop letting people in until they catch up.

Check out the full video below.

Check out the comments to see what other people say about the situation.

This person is proud of the TikToker for walking out.



Here is a commenter who thinks it is a common problem in NYC.



Here is another person with a similar experience in New York.

It sounds like the service industry in New York needs some training.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.