Her Mom Expects Her To Leave Her Money To Her Disabled Brother When She’s Gone, But She Wants To Leave It To Her Best Friend’s Kids

I can’t even imagine how heartbreaking it must be to receive a terminal diagnosis, but that’s the situation in today’s story.

What must be even harder, is when the people in your life seem to care more about your money than about you. That’s also the situation in today’s story.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for not leaving my estate to my severely disabled brother? I (33F) received a terminal diagnosis earlier this year. I’ve got a couple of years at best estimate to get everything in order before I won’t have the cognitive ability to do so anymore. I’ve been working with a lawyer and an end of life care social worker to make sure everything will go as smoothly as possible and my wishes will be respected.

I also have a complicated family situation. My parents were never married, and my dad died when I was 12 of the same condition I now have. He never married, so all his assets were put in a trust for me by my grandparents. My mom married after they broke up and had my half-brother (26M). He is severely mentally disabled. He’s a 7 year old in a grown man’s body and even with all the resources they can get, he’s very difficult to care for and my mom and step-dad barely get by most of the time.

They tried really hard to get legal control of my trust when I was living with them, but couldn’t. I help out some when things are really hard, but I feel like my mom treats me like an emergency fund rather than her daughter, and my step-dad has been bitter about the financial stuff (my dad was very successful and his family is well off) since even before my dad died. I don’t talk to either of them about my life because they always get passive aggressive and guilt-trippy.

I’ve been trying to talk more with my mom now that I know I’m on borrowed time. We’ve never had a great relationship, but I wanted to try and resolve some of it. She’s been much nicer to me and more concerned since the diagnosis, so I thought it was ok to open up a bit.

I didn’t want her to be blind-sided or feel like she has to take on anything since I’ve appointed another family member to be my medical and financial POA, so I talked to her recently about my plans. I told her that I know my half-brother is a full time job, so I’m having other people take care of my care so she won’t be burdened. She was thankful for that, but then brought up how she always hoped that I would be the one to make sure my brother was taken care of when she was gone and that in a way I still would be. She would put whatever I leave behind into his care fund and would make sure he knows it’s from his big sister.

This is where I might be the AH. I’m not leaving anything to my mom or brother. I don’t have kids, but I have been the favorite “auntie” to my best friend’s two children for their entire lives. They are the light of my life and I spend a lot of time with them.

My BFF and I have been through a lot together. She and her husband have been the ones going with me to appointments and letting me crash in their spare room when I was too sick from meds to be home alone. Whatever is left over after I’m gone is going to the kids for college. I know it’s money that could secure better care for my half-brother and take some of the load off my mom, but I feel like I want to help someone else now.

