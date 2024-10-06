A Great Employee Found Out They Were Being Paid Half Of What A Coworker Made, So They Decided To Get Revenge On Their Boss And The Whole Department Was Eliminated

A lot of people don’t like to talk about how much they get paid.

In today’s story, a few coworkers compare salaries, and that’s when one employee finds out how unfair the salaries really are.

It’s time for revenge!

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Memorable farewell Before I get started, a little bit about my field: It’s the infamous IT or Information Technology. Yes, you could say I’m a modern day slave. I’m not a techie, but a professional who manages other techies (assign projects, coordinate, administer projects and do what is known as “Talent Engagement”) at a junior level. Since I didn’t earn direct revenue, I was not considered as valuable as a “real” technology guy. At the same time, I needed to work well over 50 hours a week, without additional pay, and sometimes work weekends too. In the situation I was in, you could say this was a reasonably well paying, but stressful job. My solace were people (technology consultants) who knew what value I was bringing on the table, and became friends. Learning was great, so far so good.

Since I was a cheerful soul, didn’t mind extra work and was generally considered a “maintenance free” resource, my boss had high expectations from me. I was from a humble university and a small city, and was hesitant to trumpet my achievements. Was under impression that my work would speak for itself. At that time I was far away from my hometown, and freshly heartbroken in love, and thus was devoting all of my free time in work. 100% devoted.

The company was growing and so was my department, and I got two university freshers as trainees, to support my work. I was given a hint that if everything goes well I may get promoted as an Assistant Manager. I was happy. The fresh grads, let’s call them Jane & Joe were really cool, and we became sort of buddies. I did my best to teach them the work, and acted as informal mentor. As time flew we started sharing our stories, started going for weekend drinks etc.

One evening when I was finishing tons of paperwork for recruitment drives (I was in HR), we were discussing our salaries. Jane pointed that I was really naive, and possibly a fool not knowing my worth. She said she noticed how hard working and genuine I was, and because of my nature she is letting the secret out. Turned out, despite I leading the team and having 3 years of experience in the field I wasn’t even making half of what she was offered. I was surprised, and felt really insulted (not because of her, but my boss).

I started planning my exit..

I really wanted to make it grand, however didn’t know how to go about it, then it dawned upon me. I was asset for this firm because I could do multitasking in 2 or 3 different fields. I started saying Yes to almost any project that came my way, started working on weekends to execute it perfectly just to refresh my knowledge. And of course, started attending interviews.

I ended up with a job, and I negotiated my salary that was 3X of what I was making. I outperformed competition, thanks to all the extra work I had taken up, because of the extra work. In case you wish to know, they were: Talent Engagement programs, HR Insights (Analytics), and Business Analysis. I can’t pinpoint who was the Jerk in chief in my management team. My immediate superior was a spineless guy, and a Yes man to his boss. His boss, let’s call him Peter was a truly unique piece of dirt I’ve ever seen. They gracefully told me that the are still reconsidering my promotion. It was 6 months since I successfully managed 2 projects, and over achieved the targets given to me.

So I requested some vacation, as I needed a break. They obliged. I went to my hometown, spent 2 memorable weeks with Dad and Mom, and told them I was moving forward to a next job. Finished my vacation, and reached office looking my best. Brought some gifts for everyone in the department. Gave a small treat and then put my resignation on the table.

I did see the piece of cake literally getting stuck in the throat of the boss. They immediately sprang into action to know what was wrong… By then I figured they needed at least 2 if not 3 people to do my job. I enjoyed during my notice period, and very politely said “Thank you for Everything” to my boss, who was playing nice in front of me all along.

After couple months I got a confidential call from the Vice President of HR, requesting some inputs. I shared my first hand experience, consistent top notch performance and their treatment. She apologized profusely and said I had an offer on her table, if I wish to join. I left the city as it was planned. Went on to a fresh start. Grew well in my new organization.

The bomb: I recruited those 2 buddies whom I had trained, in a different branch of my new company. After a year I heard that my department didn’t exist anymore. Top management couldn’t justify the cost of 4 Senior people they had hired to replace a team of 3. Not sure if this qualifies as a Pro Revenge, but it was my way of saying FU, without actually saying it.

