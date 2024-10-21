Guy Was Being Picked On By His Friends At A Club, So A Group Of Girls Invited Him To Join Them To Teach His “Friends” A Lesson

Every woman has been in a club or a bar and been approached by a man who thinks he’s awesome – but who clearly isn’t.

This group of women spotted men picking on a respectful friend so they turned the tables and gave the friend the time of day and ignored the “awesome” one.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Guy thinking he’s alpha getting theirs. I was out being social with my friends at a dance club when we spy a group of guys checking us out. They were not being very discreet, and with the way they were acting, we could easily discern the ones who consider themselves alpha and the ones who got picked on and teased by their more macho friends. After a while, one of the more normal guys came over to us and bought one of my friends a drink. He was very nice and clearly not one of the creepy alpha weirdos.

The alpha guys were mean to him.

Eventually, he wanders back to his group and immediately gets berated by one of the alpha guys in the group. I guess they felt they had to reassert their oBviOuS SuPerIorItY.

After belittling his meeker packmate, the “alpha” watches us like a creep as my friends and I moved to the dance floor. I notice him make a “watch this” motion to the quiet guy like he was gonna teach him how it’s really done.

The alpha guy approaches her.

The creepy guy ‘alpha’ starts making his way over to me with awful, vulgar dance moves. I wasn’t going to give him this satisfaction. Especially seeing how gross he acted towards his friends.

They invited the first guy to join them.

I stopped dead cold and looked down at his feet and loudly asked, ” Are you wearing socks with sandals?” And then I walked off the dance floor with the rest of my friends, leaving him standing there alone. On our way out, we collect the first guy who came to chat with us and invite him to join us , which I hope with salt in the wound to the ‘Alpha’ and his lonely ego. The look on their faces as we left with the only one of them who wasn’t “doing it right” was priceless.

This story proves that guys who think they know everything about women clearly know nothing.

I know this isn’t entirely the point, but if you want to wear socks, don’t wear sandals.

But do treat the women you talk to with respect!

