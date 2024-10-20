Neighbor Asked For Her ID While She Was Minding Her Business In A Communal Area. So She Refused To Tell Him Her Address Until The Police Showed Up.

Keeping a neighborhood safe from troublemakers is everyone’s job, but there’s no need to harass people minding their own business.

What would you do if your neighbor walked up and demanded your ID because they didn’t think you belonged at the community park?

That is what happened to this young lady, and she did not feel comfortable handing her ID to a stranger, so he called the police.

Read on for all the details.

AITA for not telling the guy who thought I was trespassing on the homeowners association playground where I live and only telling the police that after he called them? My mom and I rent the mother-in-law suite of a house, we’ve only been here about 6 months, and I haven’t met many of the neighbors because of covid. Plus we move around a lot so it is hard to make new friends every new place. I spend more time inside video calling my friends.

It’s a harmless way to spend the day.

Last week it was evening and I went to sit outside and read a book, there is a small park and playground shared by the neighborhood and it was empty that evening. I sat on the swings and read for a while and then some guy came out of the nearby house and said that I couldn’t be there, this was just a park for the neighborhood.

He asked, she answered. It should be the end of it.

I said yes I know, but I could be there because I live there. He said no I don’t, he knows everyone, everyone knows each other here. I was getting kind of annoyed and told him obviously they don’t because he doesn’t know me.

Don’t show your ID to strangers.

He asked to see my ID so he could see my address and while I do have a learner’s permit for driving I felt sketched out showing someone who was mad at me where I live. So, I said that I was not an adult, it was sketchy he was demanding the address of a girl out alone at night, and I wanted him to leave. I also texted my mom to say that I was in the park and some guy was upset I was and wanted my home address and I didn’t feel ok saying it, so what should I do? Before my mom saw the text though, the guy stood there and called the police about a teenager trespassing in the park. I tried to walk off but he started to follow me and I felt uneasy walking to my house because my mom had always said to not lead someone to your house if they’re giving you trouble, try to go somewhere public and get the police. So I thought maybe it’s better to just stay and talk to the police. They showed up, and talked to the guy for a bit, then to me, and asked me where I lived. I showed them my learner’s permit and said I lived in the subdivision that the park was in.

There is no reason for them to be frustrated with this young lady.

They were kinda frustrated at the wasted time, I felt like, and were asking me why I couldn’t have told the guy what I told them. I said I did, everything up to my exact address because he was making me nervous. They were like “okay” but also kinda talked down to me to tell me that “this isn’t that kind of place” and seemed to think I was just too cautious and didn’t need to be.

It doesn’t matter who he is.

And that the guy was a guy who was like a leader in the community and who could be trusted. They seemed kind of irritated I still didn’t want to chat with him and tell him my side of things. I still asked them to say that it’s ok for me to be here but don’t say my address AITA?

Absolutely not, she doesn’t owe this guy any explanation at all.

Take a look at the comments for some additional perspective.

The cops should have been praising her.

Some people just like to cause problems.

Yes, don’t let this slide.

How did that man think his behavior was appropriate.

Those cops need to be trained.

This young lady was the only one acting appropriately in the whole story.

Yet another reason to abhor HOAs.

