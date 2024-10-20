A Simple Prank With A Can Of Spam Turns Into A Long-Running Family Tradition

Family traditions can take many forms, but some are more creative than others.

So, imagine if a simple prank involving a can of Spam turned into a long-running game between you and your dad, spanning years and houses.

In the following story, this very thing happened to one family.

Here’s how it went down.

Spamming Dad My dad was a minister (now retired). I was visiting him one Sunday when he used Spam (the canned processed lunch meat) as a sermon illustration. He even had a packet with him to show the congregation. There was a time in the service when it was appropriate for me to go up front with several others. On the way back to our seats, I picked up the packet of spam. Neither my sister nor I could come up with a joke using the spam, so I hid it in his house after church.

He finally found it and turned the tables.

Several months later, he called to tell me he had found it. Living several states apart, he had to wait almost a year for his revenge: to hide another can at my house. It’s now our thing: we hide spam at each other’s homes. You’d think we would switch roles a little more often now that we live in the same town, but it’s been hiding on his bookshelf in his office for several months now.

Too funny! That sounds like a great time!

Let’s see if the readers over at Reddit relate to this situation.

Well, this isn’t much fun.

Here’s someone with a similar family game.

That sounds like a fancy way to eat Spam.

This person loves the joke.

Traditions like this are the best!

It’s such a small thing, but it’s incredibly satisfying and will bring so much joy over time.

