Her Neighbors Wanted Her To Remove A Beaver Dam Because Of Property Damage, But She Refused Because The Beavers Would Only End Up Rebuilding It

AITA For refusing to remove a beaver dam on my property that is causing flooding and property damage to my neighbors A few years ago I purchased a few dozen acres of land in a rural area and built a house there. After a lifetime of the hustle and bustle of city life, I love the peace, quiet, and serenity that rural living has given me.

My nearest neighbors live a couple miles away and until recently I have barely interacted with them. They are a younger couple that inherited the property from one of their families. One of the things I love best about my property is the variety of wildlife that lives here. I’ve seen deer, otter, coyote, fox, dozens of species of bird, and beaver. There is a small river (more of a large creek than a river) that flows through my property and I live downstream from my neighbors. The beavers have built a dam just a few hundred yards on my side of the property line.

Now that the snow here has started to melt, the creek has been running like crazy and the beaver dam has apparently caused quite a bit of flooding on my neighbor’s property and caused damage to some outbuildings and cropland. My neighbors came to my house a couple weeks ago and told me about the flooding problems. I was aware of the dam, but had no idea of the issues it was causing them. They asked me if I would be willing to remove the dam.

I told them that removing a beaver dam is a hell of a lot of work and unless you remove the beavers, they are just going to rebuild it anyway, so in my opinion it’s not worth it. They asked why I don’t just remove the beavers, and I told them I like the beavers. I clarified to them that “removing” the beavers means terminating them, not just trapping them and bringing them to a new home. They got very upset and frustrated with me because they don’t know what else to do about the water. I understand their feelings. I’ve dealt with water damage before. I know how much it sucks.

But I’m not going to go to the effort of removing a dam just for the beavers to rebuild it again, and I’m not going to remove the beavers. I told them they are free to try and remove the beavers if they are on their land, but even if they do, it’s likely more beavers will just move in to fill the void. The husband was getting heated, threatened to sue me and his wife tried to calm him down, but I told them I would like them to leave.

They did, but not before the husband called me an AH. The next day I went and found the dam and set up a handful of trail cams in the area, just in case. In my opinion this type of thing is something you have to be willing to deal with if you live in an area that is shared with wildlife. I understand it sucks for my neighbors and with spring rains coming it’s possible their water issues are only going to get worse, but it’s not really my problem.

So far I haven’t seen anything on the trail cams to make me think they will do something stupid. I also didn’t want my closest neighbors to be an enemy.

