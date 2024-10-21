After Being Blamed For Breaking A Plate He Hadn’t Touched, This Son Decided The Best Revenge Was Annoying His Mother With Random Dinnerware For Eternity

We’ve all been involved in a situation where someone is blamed for a missing item and didn’t take it or lose it – on one side or the other.

In today’s story, a child is blamed for a missing plate when it turns out the dad was to blame.

In retaliation, the child finds a humorous way to get revenge.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Playing the long con 15-ish years ago my dad broke one of my mom’s dinner plates. Mom has the standard issue green daisy Corelle dishes that were common place in the late 70s. This was the first plate to be broken, and Dad was horrified. He ran to Walmart and bought a plain white dish and stuck it at the bottom of the pile of dishes, hoping for the best.

He was blamed for the plate.

The rogue plate was discovered when my sisters and I had all gathered for a visit. As I am the youngest, I was blamed. Because I am petty, I decided that it would be wrong of me to NOT give my mom mismatched plates.

He has been buying random dinnerware ever since.

This began my quest of buying random Corelle dinnerware and sticking them in her cupboard when she’s not around. Star Wars luncheon plates? Perfect! Misprinted dinner plate? Don’t mind if I do! Disney dessert plates? clicks add to cart. It’s been a hoot.

He finally made it right.

But today was the plate stashing of which I’m most proud. Those green daisy dinner plates are available on eBay… I just added 3 of them to her cupboard. Some day, she’s going to get all of those plates out of her cupboard and she’s going to count the green daisy plates. And then she’s going to realize she has more of them than what she started out with. 😆 To quote Stanley Hudson from The Office “it’s stupid but it’s my thing now”

Okay, that sounds like revenge that turned around to something very sweet by actually giving her mom the plates she wanted.

I would love to see the mom’s reaction every time she finds a new random dish in the cabinet.

Hopefully Mom is a good sport.

