Her Fiancé Cheated On Her And Started Dating Her Friend, But She Stayed Close To His Grandma And Cared For Her. So When The Cheater Was Marrying The Other Woman, Grandma Got Revenge.

It can be devastating when someone who you are engaged to betrays your trust and cheats on you.

What would you do if the person who cheated on you started dating your friend and then decided to marry her?

Well, that is what the young lady in this story was going through and while she was taking the high road, the cheater’s grandma stepped in and helped her get revenge.

Check out this fun story.

Petty revenge two years later So, since breaking up with my ex fiancé, I have been living with his grandparents because they asked me to stay and take care of them a little with my dog who has helped them smile and live longer (what they say about my dog).

Cheaters are the worst.

Well some of you guys might know he cheated on me. After I broke off the engagement, the girl he was cheating with broke up with him.

He has some nerve.

He also got mad that I started dating before our year break up, so he started dating a friend of mine, and I found out that he proposed to her (probably him thinking I will say/do something). So, I ended up blocking both because I don’t want anything because I’m moving on to be a better person with my own boyfriend and family. Well, recently I was talking to the grandma and she showed me an updated pictures of my exs family, and I didn’t care seeing them saying “they are nice”, just to be nice. Then we started talking about my exs wedding and how it’s coming up; and here’s the kicker THEY ARE GETTING MARRIED ON THE DATE I SAID WHEN I WAS ENGAGED TO THE SAME GUY! (Copy cat; lol, just a two year difference). (For context GMA=grandma) Me. “Grandma are you going to J & J’s wedding? You should.” GMA. “No, not wanting to.” Me. “Why? He’s your grandson you should go I’ll be here everything will be fine.” GMA. “No I don’t want to for one major reason. Me. “And that would be?”

Grandma is brutal! Well done.

GMA. “He cheated on you, then is marrying your friend; I don’t want to see that in anyway, or be a part of it, he hurt you so much….so I will show him how I can do the same.” Me. “But he’s still your grandson, you should go.” GMA. “Nope, you’re more of a grandkid than he has. I’ve waited two years to get back at him for what he did to you, and this is it.” Me. “Ummmmm, ok then.” I walked away downstairs and began laughing. Sometimes the most petty people are your own grandparents and they do it so much worse.

Wow, Grandma is stone cold. Love to see it.

Take a look at what some of the people in the comments have to say.

Yes, it is really kind to take care of her.

Absolutely, getting older has some real benefits.

Now that would have been funny.

Grandmas can be the best.

Now that would be perfect.

Grandma is absolutely brutal.

We love to see it.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.