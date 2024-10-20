‘Gonna give the clothes lots of room.’ – Appliance Expert Shared The Best Way To Fill Up Your Washing Machine While Doing Laundry

I love this kind of stuff!

Any kind of advice from experts about cars, tools, appliances, etc. is fine by me!

This time it comes from a man who works in an appliance store. He posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about the best way to fill up your washing machine.

The man said, “Here’s something I didn’t know until I started working at an appliance store. I always used to just load up my washer and dryer as full as they could go.”

He continued, “But it turns out especially with front loads, you really wanna have them only about halfway full.”

The man explained, “That’s gonna give the clothes lots of room to move around. And when you’re washing it, that means more water contact, and when you’re drying it, that’s just more aeration.”

He concluded his video by saying, “Meaning that your clothes are gonna get drier faster. Who knew?”

Here’s his video.

And this is how TikTokkers reacted.

This viewer chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

The more you know…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.