Aunt Discovers Her Pilot Boyfriend Is Cheating, So She Turns His Carpet Into A Garden

Long-distance relationships can be tricky, especially when both people travel constantly.

So, what would you do if you found out your pilot boyfriend had a girlfriend in another city?

Would you just never speak to him again? Or would you leave him a rotten going away gift?

In today’s story, an airline stewardess finds herself in this exact situation.

Here’s how she handled it.

Carpet Salad My Aunt Patricia was a stewardess for British Airways back in the day when they were stewardesses. She was ultra glamorous and always bought interesting presents for my brother and me from her long-haul travels. She was dating a BA pilot and used to stay in his flat in Hounslow even if his roster had him away when she had time off.

Everything was great until the truth came out.

The inevitable happened, and she discovered that he was keeping another girlfriend in his apartment in Hong Kong. He was due to be away for another week, so she soaked his carpets and curtains in water, sprinkled the lot with mustard and cress seeds, turned the central heating up full, and walked out. My favourite relative.

Yikes! That must’ve been a mess!

Let’s see how the fine folks over at Reddit relate to this story.

Some understanding, LOL!

Yes! We do want more stories!

Well, that camper was useless.

No way! It’s a small world!

That was well played!

Hope he learned an important lesson.

