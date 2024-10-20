October 20, 2024 at 4:21 am

Costco Shopper Got A Very Weird Sample From The Store… But They Love It. – ‘The weirdest yet most useful free sample ever received.’

by Matthew Gilligan

This is a new one…

Costco is famous for their in-store samples, but I personally have never seen this happen when I’ve gone shopping.

A TikTokker named Farah posted a video and showed viewers the unusual sample she got while in a Costco store.

In the text overlay, Farah wrote, “The weirdest yet most useful free sample ever received from Costco.”

What was the item in question?

In the video’s caption, Farah wrote, “Ngl it was nice toilet paper.”

I love this idea!

Check out her video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And another viewer spoke up.

There’s a first time for everything!

