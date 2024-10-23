Crumbl Cookies Customer Talked About The New 1,300 Calorie Brownie. – ‘Crumbl gotta be investigated.’

I’ve personally never sampled any of the baked goods from Crumbl Cookies…and I’m not sure if I will after watching this video.

Hey, I enjoy sweets as much as the next person, but this is wild!

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and educated viewers about Crumbl’s new brownie.

The TikTokker was concerned about the amount of calories in the Crumbl brownie and said, “Crumbl gotta be investigated.”

FYI, the Crumbl brownie packs a walloping 1,300 calories.

The man said, “They want you guys to get into cholesterol debt. What is going on? If you have more than one of these, you have a problem. You need to be checked out and sent to work immediately.”

Check out his video.

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say about this.

One viewer isn’t having it.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Sugar overload!

I’ll take two!

