October 23, 2024 at 6:22 pm

Crumbl Cookies Customer Talked About The New 1,300 Calorie Brownie. – ‘Crumbl gotta be investigated.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@teeemupplug

I’ve personally never sampled any of the baked goods from Crumbl Cookies…and I’m not sure if I will after watching this video.

Hey, I enjoy sweets as much as the next person, but this is wild!

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and educated viewers about Crumbl’s new brownie.

Source: TikTok

The TikTokker was concerned about the amount of calories in the Crumbl brownie and said, “Crumbl gotta be investigated.”

FYI, the Crumbl brownie packs a walloping 1,300 calories.

The man said, “They want you guys to get into cholesterol debt. What is going on? If you have more than one of these, you have a problem. You need to be checked out and sent to work immediately.”

Check out his video.

@teeemupplug

#greenscreen #fyp #fyppppp #crumbl #calories #canada🇨🇦 #explore #observing

♬ Dust Collector – lucas

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say about this.

One viewer isn’t having it.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Sugar overload!

I’ll take two!

