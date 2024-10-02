Dad’s Snack Thievery Leads Teen To Hide Her Treats, But When He Finds Them He Criticizes Her For Being Selfish

When you’re a teen, even the smallest annoyances can start a big fight.

When this dad continually raids this teen’s carefully curated snack collection, she takes matters into her own hands by hiding her stash.

When he eventually finds it, it forces a confrontation over what’s his and what’s hers.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for hiding my snacks so my dad won’t steal them and not telling him I (14f) have a dad (40m) who is well known in our family for eating everyone else’s snacks. My mom takes my siblings (16f, 13m, 12f) and me to shop for snacks every week and we each pick the things we like.

They don’t feel their snacks are safe around their dad.

We have an agreement between us to ask before sharing. We’ve also asked our dad to ask before taking our snacks, he always says he will, but he never does. If we don’t eat the snacks we bought in 24 hours you can bet it’s already gone. My siblings and I are sick of this. We’ve tried everything.

They beg, plead, and reach out for help from mom, but it doesn’t help.

“Hey Dad, I bought (snack) I’m saving it for later, please ask if you’d like some.” Nope! Tried telling mom and she said that he’s tired, he deserves it, etc. Nope! But mom has a lot on her plate right now so we don’t push her further. This has been an issue for a few months now.

One day, it became too much to take for the teen.

Last week I came back from a really bad day at school and I was really tired and looking forward to eat (specific snack that I bought). Lo and behold, it was eaten. Found my dad passed out in his room with the snack bag wide open. I was mad but I didn’t want to start a fight, so I got something else and left.

She decided she needed to take action.

Now I’ve started hiding my snacks in my closet instead of the pantry because I know my dad wouldn’t dare to look in my closet. I also let my siblings hide some of their stuff in there too. Dad noticed this and complained that there wasn’t many snacks.

However, it didn’t take long for her dad to foil her plan.

It was about two weeks before he found out about our secret stash. My dad called me an AH saying that snacks are meant to be shared and anything in this house was fair game because we are all a family.

She calls out her dad for treating her so unfairly and he results to name calling.

I told him that if he wanted snacks he can go out and get his own, he has a driver’s license and my siblings and I don’t. (The nearest supermarket is too far to walk to.) He called me childish and I said of course I’m childish, I’m a child.

She doesn’t feel she has much power in the dynamic, so she feels defeated.

I was almost about to say “I’m a child but what’s your excuse” but didn’t think that was a smart idea so I just left. I’m starting to think he’s right about the sharing thing and I feel selfish because it is just a snack. But I also think it’s not fair because he can get snacks whenever he chooses to and me and siblings can’t. AITA?

When it comes to fairness, every bite counts.

What did Reddit think?

This user thinks that constantly having to guard her food could have psychological impacts on the teen.

The dad is definitely taking advantage and it needs to stop.

The dad clearly uses the word “sharing” loosely.

The dad’s bad behavior may have a financial impact on the kids too.

It may seem trivial, but your family respecting your opinions and boundaries is important.

Sharing isn’t always caring.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.