Do You Tip On iPads At Businesses? The Money Could All Be Going To The Owners Instead Of Employees.

Another day, another tipping story…

And I don’t mean that in a good way!

A woman named Lisa posted a video on TikTok and argued that when customers tip on iPads at businesses, the money goes to the owners instead of workers.

Lisa said, “I might be behind the times, but I live in the middle of nowhere and I don’t actually get to franchises very often.”

She said she was at an airport and she ordered a sandwich that cost $9 from “a big international chain.”

Lisa was surprised when she was asked to tip on an iPad and the first option was for 20%.

She said she wanted to leave a tip for workers, but added, “I found out now from two different sources that when you give a tip through a machine at those franchises, the workers don’t keep it. It all goes to the owner of the store.”

Lisa told viewers they should ask workers who gets the tip money next time they’re in a similar situation…if the boss isn’t around…

She added, “If this is true, it’s disgusting.”

Here’s the video.

And this is how TikTokkers reacted.

This person shared their philosophy.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this person shared some insight.

People are pretty fed up with tipping culture these days…

