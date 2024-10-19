Doctor Shared The Correct Way To Sleep On Your Side With A Pillow

The older you get, the more EVERYTHING hurts.

And, if you happen to sleep the wrong way, you could be in trouble…

But have no fear, Dr. Alyssa is here!

Dr. Alyssa Hickey posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers some inside info about how they should sleep on their sides.

Alyssa said, “I have a quick little tip before you go to bed. When you’re sleeping, you don’t want your head to be like this.”

She then showed viewers another angle and said, “You also don’t wanna lay like this.”

Alyssa continued, “If you’re sleeping on your side, you want to make sure you have good support through here, so your shoulders aren’t rolling in forward like this.”

She added, “Because this is when you wake up in the morning and everything hurts through here and you can’t really turn your head and oftentimes you start to get some numbness, tingling into your hands.”

Alyssa then said, “Another suggestion is hugging a pillow and that’s gonna keep your chest more open so that this top shoulder isn’t rolling in forward.”

Finally, she added, “Also putting a pillow between your knees is gonna help decrease tension that you might have in your hip and back. So give this a try and I hope it helps.”

Take a look at the video.

