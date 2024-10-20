Employee Takes Manager’s Advice To “Go Somewhere Else” And Leaves Without Notice

Leaving a job is never easy, but sometimes circumstances make the decision for you.

Imagine being told by a manager to keep quiet about an issue or “go somewhere else,” and you had an interview scheduled for the very next day.

Would you put in your notice then and there?

Or would you just never show up again?

This employee found himself in this exact situation.

Here’s how it all unfolded.

Was told I should go elsewhere, so I did. About a year ago, I was working for a manufacturing company that had mismanaged itself into a zero operating cash scenario long before I got hired on. After all the managers who had hired me got fired with no notice, I got nervous and started looking around for other employment. At one point, I was trying to update a customer with the status regarding some in-process issue that landed squarely in the newly appointed (but formerly as well) Engineering manager’s responsibility. He told me I should never have brought it up and that I should just keep my mouth shut.

This is going to cut into his TV time.

I told him it was too late for that and that they wanted an update- but he was too busy watching TV on his iPad, which, as far as I can tell, is all he ever really did. So, I told him that I would just reach out to his contacts for the update myself. He said “Yeah, do that. And if you don’t like how long it takes me to respond to the customer you should just go somewhere else.” Little did he know I had an interview the next day. I have never quit a job with no notice in my life… until that day. Bye, Timmy.

