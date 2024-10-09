Entitled Person Brags About Taking a Handicap Spot, Then Realizes He Took It From His Uncle

There’s nothing quite like the frustration of watching someone take advantage of a handicap spot they don’t need.

What would you do if the person who snagged your spot not only bragged about it but turned out to be your own entitled family member?

Would you let it go? Or would you make sure they felt a little embarrassed the next time you saw them?

In today’s story, one man finds himself in this exact situation, and let’s just say the upcoming family get-together could get interesting. Here’s how it went down.

Entitled fellow took a handicap spot and was so proud of himself I was going to park in a handicapped spot (I have a placard due to mobility issues) and before I could pull in, another car takes the spot. No big deal since I was feeling ok today, so I parked a few spots down, got my walker out and walked by the offending car. As I’m walking by, someone shouts, “I took your spot, old man!” and laughs. I’m 52. His friends in the car laugh, too.

Here comes the shocker.

I look up, and it’s my rich, entitled nephew. He didn’t recognize me, and he has a small Toyota car that didn’t stick out to me at all. The look on his face once he realized it was me was priceless. We have a family get-together next week, so this could be fun.

Oops! Talk about the wrong place at the wrong time.

