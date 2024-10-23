Ever Wondered How To Use The Extra Button On Your Kitchen Faucet? This Woman Shows You How.

I guess this woman is lucky enough to have one of those FANCY faucets…

I kid, I kid, but it is my dream one day to have a really nice sink AND a crushed ice machine…is that too much to ask for?

But enough about me: a named Lahandra posted a video on TikTok and educated viewers about something that they probably never paid much attention to before: that extra button on kitchen faucets.

Lahandra said, “So, I have this button on my sink, and I’ve always been really confused as to what it is.”

She showed viewers that the button makes the water come out in a different, more powerful stream than the regular flow.

Lahandra said she learned that the setting on the faucet is great for getting all kinds of sticky residue off dishes and utensils.

She said, “If you guys have this button on your sink, it’s not for nothing, okay?”

Now get busy washing those dishes!

Take a look at her video.

The more you know…

