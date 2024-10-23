October 23, 2024 at 4:22 pm

Ever Wondered How To Use The Extra Button On Your Kitchen Faucet? This Woman Shows You How.

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@lehandrabreanne

I guess this woman is lucky enough to have one of those FANCY faucets…

I kid, I kid, but it is my dream one day to have a really nice sink AND a crushed ice machine…is that too much to ask for?

But enough about me: a named Lahandra posted a video on TikTok and educated viewers about something that they probably never paid much attention to before: that extra button on kitchen faucets.

Source: TikTok

Lahandra said, “So, I have this button on my sink, and I’ve always been really confused as to what it is.”

She showed viewers that the button makes the water come out in a different, more powerful stream than the regular flow.

Source: TikTok

Lahandra said she learned that the setting on the faucet is great for getting all kinds of sticky residue off dishes and utensils.

She said, “If you guys have this button on your sink, it’s not for nothing, okay?”

Now get busy washing those dishes!

Source: TikTok

Take a look at her video.

@lehandrabreanne

Ive been ao confused about this button on my sink. So im sharing with yall just incase 🤣🤣🤣 #sinkhack #dishwashingtip #facetimewithleh

♬ original sound – Lehandra Staude

Let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And another TikTokker spoke up.

Source: TikTok

The more you know…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter