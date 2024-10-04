First Carbon Capture Facility In The World Is Under Construction And Could Have The Capacity To Remove 3000 Tons Of CO2 From The Air Each Year

When it comes to fighting climate change, it is important to take as many different approaches as possible.

In addition to working on reducing carbon emissions, one company is building a facility to start actively pulling the carbon out of the environment.

According to an announcement from Deep Sky, the center they are creating will be able to capture about 3000 tons of CO2 each year.

This is essentially a proof of concept to show that their systems will work effectively, and then they can be scaled up in the future.

This one facility will work to capture the amount of carbon produced by about 227 individuals, so it is still a pretty small scale operation.

CEO Damien Steel said:

“This project represents a world first and serves as a testing ground from which the nascent industry can grow into Canada’s multi-trillion-dollar enterprise.”

In addition to capturing carbon, the facility they are building is going to be used to help generate new ideas for future technologies that can be used in the fight against climate change.

While this first step may be relatively modest, the company hopes that it will serve as a model for rapid growth in carbon removal technologies in the coming years.

Steel said:

“I cannot overstate the significance of the world’s first carbon removal innovation and commercialization center, and what this means for Canada and our planet at large. Prioritizing quality and speed, we’re proud that this facility went from concept to construction in less than a year.”

It is exciting to see that another weapon is being created to fight against climate change.

It is unlikely that people will completely stop producing greenhouse gasses in the near future, so having the ability to remove the carbon actively is essential.

