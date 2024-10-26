Former Amazon Delivery Driver Man Explained Why He Quit His Job After Only Four Months. – ‘I took a 17-minute break and dispatch is texting me.’

Delivering packages for Amazon is a tough gig…and this video proves it.

It comes to us from a man named Jonathan who didn’t hold back about why he quit the company after driving for them for four months.

Jonathan told viewers, “To the people that left on day one and day two, I salute you.”

He told viewers that a lot of workers quit immediately after training at Amazon and some even left during training breaks.

He explained, “I was determined. I said I’m gonna have fun with this. I’ll be on my own delivering packages. What can go wrong?”

Jonathan said the training wasn’t a lot of help and added, “The way they promote safety only stays in that training class. It does not go with you when you’re actually on the road.”

He also said that there was no air conditioning in his Amazon vehicle and said that he was delivering up to 230 packages a day during 10-hour shifts.

Jonathan added that he couldn’t enjoy his breaks and said, “I took a 17-minute break and dispatch is texting me, asking if I’m good, as if I’m already behind.”

He also wasn’t happy about the fact that he was trained to drive a new, electric delivery vehicle but instead was stuck with an older van that didn’t have air conditioning.

Jonathan said he called his mom to talk about this situation and said, “Now, you know when a boy is calling his mama, it’s a wrap. I called my mama, I said, ‘Mama, I’m about to quit.’”

He said he drove back to his Amazon station even though there were still packages to be delivered, left the keys on the seat on his van, and walked away from the job.

He added, “I never quit a job like this ever before, but it felt so good.”

Mother knows best!

Take a look at his video.

Sounds like a rough gig!

