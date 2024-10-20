Friend Tells Mom Her Baby’s Name Matches A Famous NFL Player, So Now Her Husband Is Upset And Wishes The Friend Would’ve Been Quiet

Choosing a baby’s name can be exciting, but sometimes it comes with unexpected twists.

How would you respond if your friend unknowingly picked a famous NFL quarterback’s name for their baby?

Would you mention the connection?

Or would you let them figure it out on their own?

This friend finds themselves in this exact predicament.

Here’s how it played out.

AITA for telling my friend her child’s name was the same as a very prominent athlete? Two of my very close friends are expecting. The husband and I are both fans of the same NFL team, and they share the last name of a very prominent player. Yesterday was their baby shower and they announced both the gender and name, which was the first name of the player who they share a last name with.

The wife had no idea where the name came from.

The two names are very common, but put together, I think a lot of people would at least recognize them as the player’s name. Afterwards I was chatting with my friend, and I complimented the name, saying it’s “like [nfl player].” She said, “Yeah, that’ll be his name,” and didn’t seem to be aware of the athlete whose name her child would share. I told her, “No, it’s the same as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.”

Her husband was not happy when she found out.

She seemed surprised but laughed and I thought it was odd but no big deal. Last night, after the shower, I got a text from my other friend. He asked why I told his wife about the name’s origin, saying that if she didn’t know, I shouldn’t have told her. Now, she doesn’t want to name the child after him.

Here’s where they’re at now.

I told him that I assumed she knew about the player and didn’t care. If she didn’t know, I think she deserves to know that her child is sharing the name of a prominent person like that, especially when there’s a good chance he was actually named after him. My friend is mad at me and said I was meddling in his business. AITA?

Yikes! What an awkward situation.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit had to say about it.

Too true!

Here’s another example of a husband choosing famous names on purpose.

Gross way to say it, but good point.

It’s never nice to trick people.

It’s obvious the husband knew.

Shame on him for not telling his wife where he got the name – she deserves to know.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.