Sister Took In Her Homeless Brother, But He Was Nothing But Trouble And She Ended Up Having To Change The Locks

AITA for telling my brother to stop coming unannounced and changing the locks? My brother Chris moved in with my BF and I 7 years ago. We took pity on him after he was kicked out of my childhood home for drug use and was sleeping in his car. At first, Chris and my boyfriend got along great. After a few years of living together, Chris became more reclusive and distant from us both. Chores were not being done around the house and I was getting sick of cleaning up after him and his negative attitude.

Six months prior to the end of our lease I told Chris that he had to find another living situation. He did finally move out a few weeks prior to the end of our lease and I thought we all agreed about splitting up shared appliances and valuables. One thing we did not discuss was our shared robot mopping device. We acquired this one day at my grandmother’s house a few years ago. She was moving and offered it to all three of us as she would not be using it. So we brought that little robot home! This thing is nothing fancy, just a small device you fill with cleaning solution and attach disposable mop pads. Let me be clear, in the 4 years we have had this thing Chris has not ONCE paid for any replacement mopping pads. NEVER had even turned the thing on. It was always BF or I splitting the cost of pads and setting this thing up to run nightly so we’d all wake up to clean floors downstairs. Chris hasn’t returned his key because he’s still slowly moving things out. It’s been over a month now. He always showed up unannounced to our home to gather boxes and his belongings. Sometimes we wouldn’t even realize he was there while we had been out.

Last night BF was looking for our little robot friend as we had just gotten new pads delivered for it. Turns out after going crazy looking for this thing and texting Chris he did take it, claiming “Yeah, he is mine.” This was the last straw. We had been so accommodating to this man for years. I just can’t believe Chris had the AUDACITY to take our beloved robotic cleaning friend without a word. I have let Chris know that we are no longer comfortable with him coming by unannounced and if he needs anything we will look for it ourselves. I also said he can return his key to the office and we will pick it up. His response? “Stop being weird i don’t want any of your trash. I already had all my useful grow equipment stolen anyways stop texting me before you make me mad” (The grow stuff referred to here is indoor greenhouse and hydroponics.) BF ordered a camera that will be here tomorrow. I’ve contacted the leasing office to make them aware of the animosity between us and requested the locks to be changed. I just want to know, am I going to far? This robot is not at all expensive, but it’s more about the principle to me. I feel disrespected. We all have to see each other next week for Thanksgiving and i know it will be awkward.

