He Didn’t Know His Wife Had Prepared Food At Home, So He Took The Kids Out To Eat Instead

Going out to eat is a treat, especially for a kid.

But it can be insensitive to grab something out if someone has taken the time to prepare a meal at home.

The dad in this story is not sure if he made the right decision, and his wife thinks he should have checked in.

Read the details to pick a side!

AITA for taking kids to dinner when my wife had left food out for them? I picked up my 3 and 5 year up from daycare on a night that my wife had to take our 12 year old to a practice. They were hungry when i picked them up and I knew they’d like to go to dinner instead of going home.

Communication kicks off the problem.

Once at the restaurant, I saw a text from my wife that she had made them plates before she left the house. It was too late to change plans so we stayed and ate. The dinner she had made was a pretty basic, but it was dinner nonetheless. When my wife got back home, I told her I saw her text just a few minutes too late and we ate out.

Then sparks fly at home.

She flipped out on me for “wasting her time.” I told her I didn’t intend to waste her time, but that didn’t matter. What I did was “rude.” Am I rude for this? AITA?

Here is what folks are saying.

Restaurant pizza would be yummy.

True. My dad usually brings me fries when he dines out. Mmm.

It’s insulting and shows he doesn’t get it.

I would not be surprised!

Probably. I don’t get it.

I wonder what her “basic” meal was.

Either way, a quick text could have solved this issue.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.