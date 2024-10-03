He Lost His Job Because He Was Sick, So He Got A Kick Out Of Reporting His Manager And Then Seeing Him Demoted

We’d hate to admit it, but it usually feels good to see someone crash and burn after they have wronged us.

See how this former employee made it happen to his unkind former boss.

Fire me cause I was sick? Have fun making minimum wage. I was very sick one weekend and couldn’t come in to work. My boss called me Friday night, telling me I need to come into work Saturday because I missed work the previous week and no call no show prompts automatic termination.

It was a clean break, but he had more work to do.

So I quit because I knew I’d be sacked anyway. But I got back at my old boss for it. A month prior to my departure, I had taken video and pictures of how bad she had that store running, filthy floors and bathrooms, flies all around the food assembly area, etc. I sent them to the regional manager and the district manager was fired for incompetence and he was also under fire initially for sexual assault allegations from other store workers.

The results were swift and satisfying.

My store manager demoted all the way down to a basic store associate. A year later I was eating lunch at a convenience store and my old boss getting reamed out by that store’s manager. He must have been making minimum wage and I was at almost $20 per hour, so I was satisfied.

Let’s take a look at the comments.

I am glad for you! That’s great.

But he would have been fired anyway…

Wow that’s so toxic. No wonder you are satisfied.

I like to think that this kind of thing encourages people to be kind.

It must be so hard.

There was a lot of profanity in the comments. It must be a personal issue.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.